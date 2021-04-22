Esports Technologies accepting 30 different cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and dogecoin
Apr. 22, 2021 6:43 AM ET By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) +7.11% premarket as its international consumer platform, Gogawi.com is now accepting more than 30 different cryptocurrencies for deposits, including Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.
- Aaron Speach, CEO, Esports Technologies, said, "We want our customers to have fun on our platform. Our goal is to provide them with the best experiences, empowering them to wager on all our available markets and events. Our platform brings together two of the fastest-growing markets -- cryptocurrency and esports -- making Gogawi a versatile and easy site to use."
- Gogawi.com aims to deliver a powerful and dynamic platform for esports betting, which was an estimated $17B worldwide market in 2020, according to Wholesale Investor.
- The relaunch of GoGawi.com, showcases how Esports Technologies' technology and platform investments improve the esports wagering experience for customers, offering top tournaments and games 24x7.