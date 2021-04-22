D. R. Horton EPS beats by $0.36, beats on revenue; outlook
Apr. 22, 2021
- D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $2.53 beats by $0.36.
- Revenue of $6.4B (+42.2% Y/Y) beats by $260M.
- Homes closed increased 36% to 19,701 homes and 41% in value to $6.2 billion.
- Net sales orders increased 35% to 27,059 homes vs. consensus of 24,078 and 47% in value to $8.8 billion.
- Sales order backlog of homes under contract at March 31, 2021 increased 85% to 35,845 homes and 97% in value to $11.6B vs. consensus of $10.16B compared to 19,328 homes and $5.9B at March 31, 2020.
- FY2021 guidance: Consolidated revenues of $26.8B to $27.5B vs. consensus of $25.92B.
- Homes closed between 82,500 homes and 84,500 homes
- Income tax rate in a range of 22% to 23% for the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2021
- Outstanding share count at the end of fiscal 2021 ~1.5% lower than at the end of fiscal 2020.
- The Company plans to also provide guidance for its third quarter of fiscal 2021 on its conference call today.
