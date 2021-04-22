Reliance Steel & Aluminum EPS beats by $0.53, beats on revenue; outlook
Apr. 22, 2021 6:56 AM ETReliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)RSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.10 beats by $0.53; GAAP EPS of $4.12 beats by $0.50.
- Revenue of $2.84B (+10.5% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- Q2 2021 guidance: The Company estimates its tons sold will be flat to up 2.0% Y/Y. Metal pricing will remain near current levels, with the potential for further upside in certain products. Since current metal prices are substantially higher than the average selling price in the first quarter of 2021, management estimates its average selling price per ton sold for the second quarter of 2021 will be up 5% to 7%.
- Given the strong demand and pricing fundamentals, the Company anticipates continued strength in its gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2021.
- Based on these expectations, the company anticipates non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $4.20 to $4.40 for the second quarter of 2021 vs. consensus of $3.78.
