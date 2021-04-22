Dow posts easy Q1 beat as prices rise across all businesses
Apr. 22, 2021 7:13 AM ETDow Inc. (DOW)DOWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor41 Comments
- Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) +0.8% pre-market after reporting stronger than expected Q1 earnings and revenues, helped by price gains across all operating segments.
- Q1 GAAP earnings jumped nearly 4x to $1.01B, or $1.32/share, from $258M, or $0.32/share, in the year-ago period, while net sales gained 21% Y/Y to $11.9B.
- Q1 operating EBITDA rose 45% Y/Y to $2.27B.
- Among Dow's business segments, packaging and specialty plastics sales surged 32% Y/Y to $6.08B, industrial intermediates and infrastructure sales increased 18% to $3.61B, and performance materials and coatings revenues rose 3% to $2.12B.
- Local prices rose 19% from the year-ago period, Dow says, as supply constraints in the industrial intermediates and infrastructure and performance materials and coatings segments offset demand growth in the packaging and specialty plastics segment due to the February winter storm.
- "We achieved sales growth and pricing gains in every operating segment, business and region. Combined with our continued cost discipline, these top-line results also supported margin growth both sequentially and year-over-year, as the recovery expanded across key end markets," Chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling says.