ZIM announces early redemption of $349M in Series 1 and 2 notes
Apr. 22, 2021 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) plans to perform a mandatory excess cash redemption of 100% of its Series 1 and 100% Series 2 unsecured notes due 2023 at a total amount of $351.6M, including accrued interest and accumulated PIK interest.
- Excluding interest, principal amount outstanding is $349M.
- Redemption date is set for June 21, 2021.
- "ZIM's success in achieving this important milestone, earlier than expected and earlier than the stated maturity by two whole years, highlights the benefits of our global niche strategy and our continued robust cash flow generation," president & CEO Eli Glickman commented.