Knight-Swift Transportation lined up as top transport pick at Morgan Stanley
Apr. 22, 2021 7:36 AM ETKnight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)KNXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley keeps Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) lined up as its top pick in transports after the Q1 earnings beat and guidance boost.
- Analyst Ravi Shanker: "KNX's 1Q beat despite weather disruption and a 7% FY guide raise validates the structural buy case that fundamentals are strong and getting stronger. Technical volatility aside, it is increasingly difficult to make a fundamental case against midcycle EPS of ~$3 and a stock price of at least $60."
- The firm notes that KNX is pushing the margin bar to record levels, while some trucking peers are struggling.
- MS keeps a price target of $60 on Knight-Swift vs. the average Wall Street PT of $52.33.
