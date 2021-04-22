Farmmi nabs Japanese multi-product order
Apr. 22, 2021 7:41 AM ETFarmmi, Inc. (FAMI)FAMIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) trades 2.3% higher premarket after subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food won a multi-product order for export to Japan for the company's high-quality, richly flavored dried mushrooms, and dried black fungus.
- Japan is one of the world's top markets with consumers using mushrooms in a wide variety of foods and soups thereby benefitting Farmmi with higher sales demand.
- "As an established supplier and processor, investments we have made in building out our supply chain give us an advantage and position us to fulfill large scale orders, while investments we have made in packaging and handling enable us to securely ship, reduce humidity and prolong shelf-life," chairwoman & CEO Ms. Yefang Zhang commented.