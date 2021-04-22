Biogen boost EPS guidance for 2021; seeks aducanumab approval in additional markets
Apr. 22, 2021 8:07 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)BIIBBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has added ~1.4% in the premarket after meeting the consensus estimates for revenue and non-GAAP EPS for Q1 2021.
- Keeping the revenue outlook unchanged, the company also lifted its 2021 financial guidance for non-GAAP diluted EPS to $17.00 - $18.50, an increase of ~2.8% from the previous guidance. Meanwhile, the Street forecasts for 2021 EPS stand at $18.22.
- The guidance reflects the FDA approval for aducanumab for Alzheimer’s disease by June 07, the company said as it expects an immediate launch leading to a modest revenue from the drug in 2021.
- Biogen also added that the guidance has assumed the rapid erosion of Tecfidera and significant erosion of Rituxan in the U.S. expecting the sales decline of these high margin products to hurt its gross margin.
- On a reported basis, Q1 2021 total revenue has declined ~23.8% YoY to $2.7B while total product revenue has contracted ~23.9% YoY to ~$2.2B.
- Tecfidera, Spinraza, and Tysabri sales have fallen ~56.4%, ~7.9%, and ~3.7% to $479.3, 520.5, and 503.3M, respectively while Rituxan sales have dropped ~49.8% YoY to $179.7M.
- Biogen has also submitted marketing authorization applications for aducanumab in various countries including Brazil, Canada, and Switzerland ahead of a widely-anticipated PDUFA date for the treatment in the U.S. this year.
- A conference call on earnings is scheduled for today at 8:00 a.m. ET.