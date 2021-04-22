Onconova announces dosing of first patient in mid-stage skin cancer study
Apr. 22, 2021 8:28 AM ETOnconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX)ONTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) says that the first patient has been dosed in an investigator-initiated Phase 2 study for its oral candidate rigosertib in advanced/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma ("SCC").
- The open-label investigator-initiated study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of rigosertib in 12 patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB)-associated SCC, the company said.
- After dosing the patients for up to one year, the trial is expected to run for nearly two-and-a-half years.
- The study will have two primary endpoints: to determine the anti-tumor activity of rigosertib through the overall response rate (ORR) and to evaluate the safety and tolerability of rigosertib.
- For its multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300, Onconova has planned to begin a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in the U.S. in 2Q21. The dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is currently in progress in China.