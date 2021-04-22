Jobless claims hit 13-month low at 547K
Apr. 22, 2021
- Initial Jobless Claims: -39K to 547K vs. 615K consensus, 586K prior (revised from 576K).
- This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000.
- Four-week moving average for week ending April. 17 was 651K, down 27.75K from the previous week's average of 678.75K.
- Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.6%, 0.1% decrease from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 566.48K, a decrease of 56.55K (or 9.1%) from the previous week.
- Continuing jobless claims of 3.674M is down from 3.708M and higher than 3.667M consensus.