GreenPro rallies premarket after acquiring $16M in non-fungible tokens
Apr. 22, 2021 8:34 AM ETGreenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)GRNQBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) rallied 13.9% higher premarket after it acquired a limited edition exclusive series of 7,700 NFTs, depicting the 1957 Sputnik satellite launch, for $16M paid through 4.32M GRNQ restricted shares and 1M Millennium Fine Art (MFAI) shares owned by GRNQ, issued earlier in May 2020 for its sale of 4% of the Millennium Sapphire.
- The NFTs are valued at 1 ETH each.
- The animated Sputnik NFT series is being sold to the Greenpro by a GRNQ incubation company from last year, MFAI; MFAI owns the Millennium Sapphire and is conducting a Security Token Offering (STO) in late May 2021.
- "We are thrilled to acquire this valuable and exclusive NFT series which will not be sold or available anywhere else. We are planning a series of corporate actions around this unique NFT series. One of GRNQ's primary business focuses is blockchain and fintech," CEO Dr.CK Lee commented.