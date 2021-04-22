SPAC Fifth Wall Acquisition gains after confirming deal to take SmartRent public
Apr. 22, 2021 8:40 AM ETSmartRent Inc - Class A (SMRT), LEN, INVHSMRT, LEN, INVHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- SPAC Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FWAA) confirmed an earlier report that it's taking SmartRent public through a merger that will value the startup at $2.2B. Fifth wall rose 1.2% in premarket trading.
- The deal includes a $155M PIPE anchored by SmartRent customers and investors Including Starwood Capital, Lennar (NYSE:LEN), Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), Koch Real Estate Investments, Baron Capital Group, D1 Capital Partners, Long Pond Capital, and Conversant Capital, according to a statement.
- Founded in 2017, SmartRent is an enterprise smart home technology platform for property managers and residents.
- The combined company is expected to have up to approximately $513M in cash at closing, including $345M of cash held in FWAA from its initial public offering on Feb. 5. The deal is expected to close in Q3.
- The news was earlier reported by the WSJ.
