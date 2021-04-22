Huntingbon Bancshares net interest income, loans rise in strong Q1 earnings report
Apr. 22, 2021 8:53 AM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)HBANBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) says its lending pipelines are up "across the board" and expects more robust loan demand later this year as consumer sentiment continues to improve, according to CEO, Chairman, and President Steve Steinour.
- Q1 EPS of 48 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 32 cents, and increased from 27 cents in Q4 2020 and 3 cents in Q1 2020.
- Net interest income ("FTE") of $978M rose from $825M in Q4 and $790M in the year-ago quarter, reflecting the benefit of a $12.3B, or 12% Y/Y increase in average earnings assets.
- NII in Q1 2021 included a $144M mark-to-market of interest rate caps, which favorably affected net interest margin by ~51 basis points, and $45B of deferred PPP loan fees recognized upon receipt of forgiveness payments from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which had a favorable impact of 16 bps on NIM.
- NIM of 3.48% climbs from 2.94% in Q4 2020 and 3.14% in Q1 2020.
- HBAN shares rise 0.5% in premarket trading.
- Efficiency ratio of 57.0% improves from 60.2% in Q4 and rises from 55.4% in the year-ago quarter.
- Average loans and leases of $80.3B rises 6% Y/Y, with average commercial loans increasing 11% Y/Y and average consumer loans rising 2%.
- Average core deposits increase to $95.8B, up 20% Y/Y.
- TCF acquisition is on track to close, as planned, late in Q2.
