Caesars closes on William Hill deal as it doubles down on sports betting business

  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) closes on the $4B acquisition of William Hill PLC (OTCPK:WIMHF).
  • The company expects the deal to give it the ability to maximize the opportunity within sports betting and online gaming in the U.S.
  • The combined companies currently operate sports betting in 18 jurisdictions in the U.S., an industry-leading 13 of which offer mobile sports betting. Caesars expects to be operational in 20 U.S. jurisdictions by the end of 2021.
  • As previously disclosed, Caesars intends to sell the non-U.S. businesses currently owned by William Hill, including the U.K. and international online divisions and the retail betting shops.
  • Caesars CEO Tom Reeg says the company is looking forward to announcing future sports partnerships that will drive long-term growth.
  • CZR -1.35% premarket to $93.05.
  • Source: Press Release
