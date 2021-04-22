Freeport McMoRan swings to Q1 profit on higher copper prices
Apr. 22, 2021 8:53 AM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)FCXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) -1.2% pre-market after reporting Q1 earnings that were roughly in-line with analyst estimates while revenues surged 73% Y/Y to $4.85B, driven by higher copper prices from improving global economic recovery prospects.
- The company swung to a Q1 net profit of $953M, compared to a net loss of $549M for the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 copper production jumped 24% Y/Y to 910M, with sales volume increasing 13% to 825M lbs.; average prices surged 62% to $3.94/lb. from $2.43 a year earlier.
- Benchmark prices for copper hit a nine-and-a-half year high of $9,617/ton on the London Metal Exchange on Feb. 25, within striking distance of the all-time peak of $10,190 set in 2011.
- Freeport raises its full-year copper sales volume forecast to 3.85B lbs., from previous guidance of 3.8B, and foresees net copper cash costs of $1.33/lb. vs. its prior outlook for $1.25/lb.
- For Q2, the company expects copper sales volume of 975M lbs. and gold sales volume of 330K oz.
- For FY 2021, Freeport still sees capital spending at ~$2.3B, including $1.4B for major projects primarily associated with underground development activities in the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia.
- Freeport says the Lone Star copper leach project is on track to achieve expected annual copper production of ~200M lbs. beginning in 2021.