Freeport McMoRan swings to Q1 profit on higher copper prices

Apr. 22, 2021 8:53 AM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)FCXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) -1.2% pre-market after reporting Q1 earnings that were roughly in-line with analyst estimates while revenues surged 73% Y/Y to $4.85B, driven by higher copper prices from improving global economic recovery prospects.
  • The company swung to a Q1 net profit of $953M, compared to a net loss of $549M for the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 copper production jumped 24% Y/Y to 910M, with sales volume increasing 13% to 825M lbs.; average prices surged 62% to $3.94/lb. from $2.43 a year earlier.
  • Benchmark prices for copper hit a nine-and-a-half year high of $9,617/ton on the London Metal Exchange on Feb. 25, within striking distance of the all-time peak of $10,190 set in 2011.
  • Freeport raises its full-year copper sales volume forecast to 3.85B lbs., from previous guidance of 3.8B, and foresees net copper cash costs of $1.33/lb. vs. its prior outlook for $1.25/lb.
  • For Q2, the company expects copper sales volume of 975M lbs. and gold sales volume of 330K oz.
  • For FY 2021, Freeport still sees capital spending at ~$2.3B, including $1.4B for major projects primarily associated with underground development activities in the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia.
  • Freeport says the Lone Star copper leach project is on track to achieve expected annual copper production of ~200M lbs. beginning in 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.