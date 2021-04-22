Better Choice joins hands with Justin and Kourtney Turner
Apr. 22, 2021 8:54 AM ETBetter Choice Company Inc. (BTTR)BTTRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Better Choice (OTCQX:BTTR) announces a partnership with All-Star Third Baseman Justin Turner, his wife Kourtney Turner and their two miniature pinchers, Moonshine and Rigby.
“Kourtney and I have been Halo customers for a number of years, so it’s exciting for us to be able stand behind a brand that we already know and trust. As an athlete, I know that what I eat every day has a direct correlation to my performance, which is why it’s so important to us that our four-legged members of the family, Moonshine and Rigby, eat just as well as we do. Getting to know Scott and the team over the last few months has been a pleasure, and as an investor I’m looking forward to being a part of the Better Choice story as they continue to grow and launch new products,” added Mr. Turner.