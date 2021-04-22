AutoNation jumps after Benchmark says rally has more legs
Apr. 22, 2021 9:01 AM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN)ANBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Benchmark Company boosts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to a Buy rating after having it set at Hold.
- The firm thinks AutoNation was a clear beneficiary of the acceleration in used car demand.
- "AutoNation's stock is up four-fold from the lows during the virus shutdown last year, but we believe there is more upside... AutoNation, like the rest of the Dealer Group, has benefited from an acceleration in US new and used vehicle demand, positive pricing, and cost improvement."
- AutoNation is up 1.58% in the premarket session.
- Benchmark assigns a price target of $120 to AutoNation vs. the 52-week high of $99.78 and average Wall Street PT of $95.50.