Magellan Midstream sells chunk of Pasadena terminal JV for $270M

  • Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) says it sold nearly half of its membership interest in its Pasadena, Texas, marine terminal joint venture to an undisclosed financial buyer for $270M.
  • Magellan, which now owns ~25% of MVP Terminalling, remains the operator of the facility.
  • The JV owns a refined petroleum products marine storage terminal along the Houston Ship Channel in Pasadena, including more than 5M barrels of storage, with space to nearly double its current capacity.
  • Magellan Midstream "represents the highest safe yield on Wall Street, protected by very stable cash flows and a fortress balance sheet," Dividend Sensai writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
