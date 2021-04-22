Magellan Midstream sells chunk of Pasadena terminal JV for $270M
Apr. 22, 2021 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)
- Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) says it sold nearly half of its membership interest in its Pasadena, Texas, marine terminal joint venture to an undisclosed financial buyer for $270M.
- Magellan, which now owns ~25% of MVP Terminalling, remains the operator of the facility.
- The JV owns a refined petroleum products marine storage terminal along the Houston Ship Channel in Pasadena, including more than 5M barrels of storage, with space to nearly double its current capacity.
