Nikola Energy and Travelcenters Of America collaborate for hydrogen fueling stations installation
Apr. 22, 2021 Nikola Corporation (NKLA)
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) through its Nikola Energy division and TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) agreed to collaborate on the installation of hydrogen fueling stations for heavy-duty trucks at two existing TA-Petro sites.
- The first two stations will be constructed at existing TA-Petro locations in California and are targeted to be commercially operational by Q1 2023.
- Paired with the expected 500-mile range of the earlier-announced Nikola Tre fuel-cell electric vehicle, the launch stations will enable operations of zero-emission heavy-duty commercial vehicles in and around the greater Los Angeles region and north through California's Central Valley.
- Nikola shares trading 7.3% higher premarket.