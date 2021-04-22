Nikola Energy and Travelcenters Of America collaborate for hydrogen fueling stations installation

Apr. 22, 2021 9:06 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)NKLA, TABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor45 Comments
  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) through its Nikola Energy division and TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) agreed to collaborate on the installation of hydrogen fueling stations for heavy-duty trucks at two existing TA-Petro sites.
  • The first two stations will be constructed at existing TA-Petro locations in California and are targeted to be commercially operational by Q1 2023.
  • Paired with the expected 500-mile range of the earlier-announced Nikola Tre fuel-cell electric vehicle, the launch stations will enable operations of zero-emission heavy-duty commercial vehicles in and around the greater Los Angeles region and north through California's Central Valley.
  • Nikola shares trading 7.3% higher premarket.
