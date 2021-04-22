HCA Healthcare shares gain 3% as results tops forecast; 2021 outlook raised

  • HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) announces results for Q1 ended March 31, 2021.
  • Revenues increased 8.7% Y/Y to approx. $14B, beating analyst expectations of $13.63B.
  • Net income and EPS rose 145% individually to $1.4B and $4.14, respectively. EPS came in above consensus of $3.31.
  • For Q1, Adjusted EBITDA increased 44.6% to $3.1B vs. prior year.
  • Cash flows from operating activities jumped 104% to ~2B over prior year.
  • Same facility admissions declined 4.2% and same facility equivalent admissions declined 6.5% in Q1, compared to the prior year period.
  • Same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 16.6% Y/Y due to increases in acuity of patients treated and favorable payer mix.
  • HCA Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share.
  • The company revised guidance ranges from Q4 2020 release.
  • Outlook for FY 2021 Revenues is increased to $54.0B to $55.5B from previous range of $53.5B to $55.5B, consensus $54.65B.
  • Non-GAAP EPS guidance is raised to $13.30 to $14.30 from prior guidance of $12.10-$13.10, consensus $12.72.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $10.85B to $11.35B, an increase from prior range of $10.3B to $10.9B.
  • HCA shares up 2.8% premarket trading at $203.00.
