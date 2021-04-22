Waitr adds BJ's Restaurants to delivery platform

Apr. 22, 2021 9:35 AM ETWaitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)WTRH, BJRIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Waitr Holdings (WTRH +2.2%) inks a new national delivery agreement with BJ's Restaurants (BJRI +0.9%).
  • The new partnership expands Waitr and Bite Squad’s delivery of BJ’s Restaurants' dining options and craft beers from select local locations to a nation-wide affiliation.
  • The national agreement with BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is said to be the latest in several recent high-profile restaurant brands joining the Waitr platform.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Within the last month, Waitr has added Chuck E. Cheese and Jason's Deli to its platform.
  • Waitr trades with lower valuation marks than Grubhub and Doordash. Compare WTHR, GRUB and DASH side by side.
