Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with Classic Maritime

  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) announces that through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Classic Maritime for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Philadelphia.
  • The gross charter rate is $28,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum March 1, 2022 up to maximum May 1, 2022.
  • “We are pleased to announce the specific time charter fixture, which is in line with our chartering strategy over the years. We find it especially noteworthy that the m/v Philadelphia has been fixed at the highest rate since the vessel was delivered to us in 2012, a reflection of the robust current dry bulk market.” states CEO, Ms. Semiramis Paliou.
