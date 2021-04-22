Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Philadelphia with Classic Maritime
Apr. 22, 2021 9:37 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)DSXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) announces that through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Classic Maritime for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Philadelphia.
- The gross charter rate is $28,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum March 1, 2022 up to maximum May 1, 2022.
- “We are pleased to announce the specific time charter fixture, which is in line with our chartering strategy over the years. We find it especially noteworthy that the m/v Philadelphia has been fixed at the highest rate since the vessel was delivered to us in 2012, a reflection of the robust current dry bulk market.” states CEO, Ms. Semiramis Paliou.