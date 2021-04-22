Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq edge down as investors assess earnings

Apr. 22, 2021 9:43 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), COMP.IND, DJIDJI, SP500, COMP.IND, XLC, XLY, XLB, XLF, XLVBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The major averages are finding direction hard to come by after a strong rally into the close yesterday and earnings still failing to provide spark.
  • The Dow (DJI) -0.4% and S&P (SP500) -0.3% are down, but still close to their all-time highs set last week. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.2% is faring a little better, with yields down a bit.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 basis point to 1.55%, even though weekly initial jobless claims posted an unexpected drop to 547K.
  • Just two S&P sectors are higher, Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY), but many are close to the flatline.
  • AT&T is helping XLC with earnings buoyed by HBO Max.
  • Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB), which won the day yesterday, is at the bottom.
  • Since "last June, valuations have remained virtually unchanged and the market's entire advance can be explained by improving earnings," Credit Suisse' Jonathan Golub writes in a note.
  • "On a relative bases, however, several sectors - most notably Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV) - appear extremely undervalued," Golub adds.
  • Airlines are mixed, with American down and Southwest up after earnings.
  • Megacap stocks are mixed, with Apple declining the most and Tesla higher. In the EV space Fisker is plunging as Goldman turns bearish.
  • Societe Generale's Albert Edwards highlighted megacap earnings weakness as vulnerability for a correction.
