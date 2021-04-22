CarLotz stock falls despite speculation about short squeeze (update)
Apr. 22, 2021 9:45 AM ETCarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ)LOTZBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Online used-car seller CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) fell slightly Thursday, reversing a 7%+ gain the day before even as social media claimed the stock was subject to a short squeeze.
- LOTZ fell as much as 2.6% to $6.86 before partly recovering to end the day at $7, down 0.6% from Wednesday’s close at $7.04.
- CarLotz stock has been volatile in recent days despite little apparent news, dropping Monday and Tuesday by a total of 9.8%, as well as losing 18.7% between April 8 and Tuesday’s close at $6.57.
- However, LOTZ then reversed gears on Wednesday and rose 7.2% on some 3.6x its average daily volume to end the session at $7.04.
- The company, which went public in January via a SPAC deal, plans to release its earnings on May 10 after the bell. It also announced plans Thursday to open its first California brick-and-mortar site in Bakersfield.
- That said, postings on social-media platforms like Twitter and StockTwits attributed Wednesday’s big gain to at least some players attempting a short squeeze ahead of LOTZ’s earnings report.
- “Squeeze already started yesterday. Earnings are on May 10th. It’s time to push her back over $10,” one StockTwits poster wrote.