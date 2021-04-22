MicroVision stock soars after WallStreetBets mention

Apr. 22, 2021 9:45 AM ETMicroVision, Inc. (MVIS)MVISBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor33 Comments
  • MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares are up 16% and counting after the stock earned a mention on Reddit's WallStreetBets subreddit.
  • The post labels MVIS as a YOLO (You Only Live Once) pick by the poster. The post currently has over 8,500 upvotes and over 800 comments.
  • A mere mention on WSB is enough to send a stock higher after the GameStop short squeeze. WSB users select YOLO stocks based on high short interest and the availability of call options.
  • Recent news: MicroVision shares rallied last week on takeover speculation that followed a regulatory filing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.