MicroVision stock soars after WallStreetBets mention
Apr. 22, 2021 9:45 AM ETMicroVision, Inc. (MVIS)MVISBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor33 Comments
- MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares are up 16% and counting after the stock earned a mention on Reddit's WallStreetBets subreddit.
- The post labels MVIS as a YOLO (You Only Live Once) pick by the poster. The post currently has over 8,500 upvotes and over 800 comments.
- A mere mention on WSB is enough to send a stock higher after the GameStop short squeeze. WSB users select YOLO stocks based on high short interest and the availability of call options.
- Recent news: MicroVision shares rallied last week on takeover speculation that followed a regulatory filing.