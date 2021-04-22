Webster Financial gets upgrade to Overweight at Stephens after stocks fall 12%

Apr. 22, 2021 9:46 AM ETWebster Financial Corporation (WBS)WBSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Stephens analyst Matthew Breese upgrades Webster Financial (WBS -1.3%) to Overweight, saying the stock's selloff in the wake of its merger-of-equals agreement with Sterling Bancorp was overdone.
  • On April 19, Webster and Sterling announced the agreement in which Sterling shareholders will get 0.463 WBS share for each STL share they own; at the time it valued STL shares at $26.56 each, an 11% premium to the April 16 closing price.
  • Over the next two trading sessions, WBS shares fell 12%.
  • Breese's Overweight rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 4 Neutral).
  • WBS's shares dip after its agreement to merge with Sterling in this six month chart:
