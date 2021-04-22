AVCTechnologies and Rand Technology ink master service agreement
Apr. 22, 2021 10:02 AM ETAmerican Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (AVCT)AVCTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) and Rand Technology entered into a Master Service Agreement whereby Rand's IT asset disposition facility will provide the latter's Computex Technology solutions with R2 compliant white glove solutions, including IT asset recovery, secure data destruction and asset reporting.
- "We are excited to engage in partnership with Rand, as a global electronics and supply chain leader, Rand Technology provides AVCtechnologies with expanded capabilities to provide network and cloud infrastructure, for buildouts and deployments globally," Business Unit President at AVCT’s Computex Worth Davis commented.