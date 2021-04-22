3M's Earth Day resolution: Reduce petroleum-based plastic
Apr. 22, 2021 10:06 AM ET3M Company (MMM)MMMBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor4 Comments
- 3M (MMM +0.4%) aims to achieve its new sustainability goal - reduce dependence on virgin fossil-based plastic by 125M pounds - by 2025.
- To achieve the milestone, 3M is innovating the products and packaging in its Consumer Business Group.
- Example: Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Non-Scratch Scrubbers, which are made with 75% post-consumer recycled plastic and encased in recyclable packaging, are made from 100% recycled content.
- Advancements will also include use of recycled content and bio-based plastics and designs to decrease overall plastic use.
- By reducing use of fossil-based plastics, 3M can ultimately align with its existing efforts to minimize waste and recent goal to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2050.
- 3M recently said it plans to spend ~$1B over the next 20 years to accelerate its global environmental goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.