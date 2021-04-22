Planet Fitness falls after Piper Sandler turns cautious on member growth

Apr. 22, 2021 10:09 AM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)PLNTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Piper Sandler is lower in morning trading after Planet Fitness (PLNT -1.1%) down to a Neutral rating after having the gym operator set at Overweight.
  • The firm turns cautious after its Fitness survey raises concerns over the pace of member and earnings per share recovery for PLNT in 2022.
  • "Our recent fitness survey results show a drop-off in both new member interest in PLNT and existing member retention at PLNT. Both metrics dropped to their lowest level since April 2020. Additionally, ~50% of people interested in joining a PLNT intend to join Q4 or Q1."
  • Piper keeps a price target of $87 on Planet Fitness, which is still above the average Wall Street PT.
