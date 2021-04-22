Neonode contactless touch technology selected for self-checkout kiosk rollout in Japan
Apr. 22, 2021 10:18 AM ETNeonode Inc. (NEON)NEONBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Neonade (NEON +2.9%) announced that Japan Aerospace, a Neonode value-added reseller, has been selected by a major Japanese retail chain to retrofit the chain's self-checkout kiosks with Neonode contactless touch technology, Air Click.
- Air Click, is mounted along the top of the self-checkout kiosk display to enable contactless interaction with the kiosk, without the need to modify existing equipment.
- As of Apr.16, the solution has been commenced to be deployed in 32 stores across Japan and will continue to be rolled out at additional locations.