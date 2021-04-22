Jaguar Land Rover halts some production due to chip shortage
Apr. 22, 2021 10:31 AM ETTata Motors Limited (TTM)TTMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM) is the latest of a long line of automakers to halt production due to the global shortage of microchips.
- The automaker is suspending production for a limited period at two U.K. factories due to the issue impacting its ability to meet demand for certain models.
- "Like other automotive manufacturers, we are currently experiencing some COVID-19 supply chain disruption, including the global availability of semiconductors," warns Jaguar Land Rover.
- Earlier this year, Jaguar Land Rover said it aims to spend $3.5B annually on electric vehicles and connected car technology. Alongside a plan for the Jaguar brand to go all-electric by 2025, parent Tata plans to also invest in developing hydrogen fuel cells in anticipation of a future shift to hydrogen to power vehicles.