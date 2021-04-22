Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises sees Q1 revenue above consensus: Prelim
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW +7.6%) reports $168.2M revenue in its Q1 preliminary statement, well above the consensus of $131.5M.
- The company expects it adj. EBITDA to be $8.5M and bookings $171M, with backlog of $538M at Mar. 31, 2021.
- Reaffirms EBITDA target: "Our first quarter performance positions us well to achieve our adjusted EBITDA targets of $70-$80 million and $95-$105 million, in 2021 and 2022, respectively, taking into account the typical seasonal impacts of cold weather and customers’ reduced maintenance outages on first quarter performance, and our normal cyclical performance increase from the first quarter through the fourth quarter each year," says Chairman and CEO Kenneth Young.
- Prelim earnings per share is reported to -$0.22, above consensus of -$0.33. It reflects a net loss of $15.5M during the quarter.
- The company ended the quarter with a total gross debt of $233.3M and unrestricted cash balance of $53.8M.
- In addition, the company updates on its minimum required funding contribution from 2021 to 2026, which has been reduced to ~$9M, of which ~$5.5M had already been paid in Q1 and remainder is expected to be paid in 2022.
- Looking ahead, Young notes "As we pursue a robust pipeline of more than $5 billion of identified project opportunities over the next three years, in addition to our high-margin parts and services business, our leading-edge waste-to-energy and carbon capture technologies are well-positioned to meet the critical global demand for carbon dioxide and methane reductions."
