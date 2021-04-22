Biogen slides as analysts see no major surprises in Q1 results
Apr. 22, 2021 11:14 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)BIIBBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Despite a ~10.2% gain in the year so far, Biogen (BIIB -3.2%) is trading lower today after Q1 2021 revenue on a reported basis fell ~23.9% YoY an acceleration from the ~22.3% YoY contraction recorded in Q4 2020.
- The multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera led the decline with ~56.4% YoY slump while the sales from spinal muscular atrophy treatment Spinraza dropped ~7.9% YoY as it battles rivals Evrysdi and Zolgensma from Roche and Novartis, respectively.
- However, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison, the financials gave “no major surprises” as Wall Street focuses the upcoming FDA decision on experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug aducanumab.
- The same views were echoed by SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman who also noted the management expectations over an immediate launch of the therapy after the regulatory nod.
- "We see investors looking past the quarterly results and continuing to focus on the upcoming aducanumab review in Alzheimer's disease," wrote Wedbush analyst Laura Chico.
- With a bullish rating Biogen, Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham thinks that the stock’s current valuation does not reflect expectations over a positive outcome from the regulatory review for aducanumab.