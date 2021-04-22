VersaBank prices $75M in fixed to floating rate subordinated notes due 2031
Apr. 22, 2021 11:24 AM ETVersaBank (VBNK)VBNKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- VersaBank (OTCPK:VRRKF) priced its $75M principal amount of 5.00% fixed to floating rate subordinated notes due 2031 in a private offering.
- In Canada, the notes are to be offered and sold on a private placement basis in certain provinces.
- Sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on Apr. 30, 2021.
- Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears, commencing Nov.1, 2021 at a fixed rate of 5% annually until May 1, 2026.
- The notes will mature on May 1, 2031.
- Net proceeds estimated to be ~$73.9M; to be used for general corporate purposes.