VersaBank prices $75M in fixed to floating rate subordinated notes due 2031

Apr. 22, 2021 11:24 AM ETVersaBank (VBNK)VBNKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • VersaBank (OTCPK:VRRKF) priced its $75M principal amount of 5.00% fixed to floating rate subordinated notes due 2031 in a private offering.
  • In Canada, the notes are to be offered and sold on a private placement basis in certain provinces.
  • Sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on Apr. 30, 2021.
  • Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears, commencing Nov.1, 2021 at a fixed rate of 5% annually until May 1, 2026.
  • The notes will mature on May 1, 2031.
  • Net proceeds estimated to be ~$73.9M; to be used for general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.