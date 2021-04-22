Anglo American lifts Q1 output on copper, PGM strength; cuts coal guidance
Apr. 22, 2021 11:36 AM ETAnglo American plc (AAUKF)AGPPF, AGPPY, ANGPYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) says Q1 total production increased 3% Y/Y, running at 95% capacity because of COVID-19 disruptions, but it cuts full-year guidance for metallurgical and thermal coal.
- Anglo says Q1 copper production jumped 9% Y/Y to 160K metric tons, platinum-group metals output rose 7% to 1.02M oz., and iron ore production edged up 1% to 16.2M tons.
- On the flip side, Q1 diamond production fell 7% to 7.2M carats, met coal output fell 14% to 3.3M tons and thermal coal plunged 20% to 4.9M tons.
- Anglo cuts full-year guidance for met coal production to 14M-16M tons from 18M-20M tons previously, due to the suspension at Moranbah North in Queensland, Australia, and geotechnical conditions and delayed access to Grosvenor, also in Queensland.
- The miner slashes thermal coal guidance to 14M tons from 24M tons previously, reflecting the proposed spinoff of its South African coal business.