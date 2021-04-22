Addus HomeCare inks partnership agreement with Homecare Homebase

Apr. 22, 2021 11:37 AM ETAddus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS)ADUSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Addus HomeCare (ADUS +1.1%) entered into a joint software development agreement with Homecare Homebase for building the industry's first integrated, enterprise-level solution for all types of home-based care.
  • The resulting technology would provide Addus with a singular platform and a unified patient record to manage clients across Addus's continuum of post-acute services, including personal care, home health and hospice.
  • The development process considers collaboration on user experience creation and back-end functionality design and is expected to result in an initial transition to production commencing in early 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.