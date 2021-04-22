Addus HomeCare inks partnership agreement with Homecare Homebase
Apr. 22, 2021 11:37 AM ETAddus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS)ADUSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Addus HomeCare (ADUS +1.1%) entered into a joint software development agreement with Homecare Homebase for building the industry's first integrated, enterprise-level solution for all types of home-based care.
- The resulting technology would provide Addus with a singular platform and a unified patient record to manage clients across Addus's continuum of post-acute services, including personal care, home health and hospice.
- The development process considers collaboration on user experience creation and back-end functionality design and is expected to result in an initial transition to production commencing in early 2022.