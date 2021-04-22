Schlumberger Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Apr. 22, 2021 11:55 AM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)SLBBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 23rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-24.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.11B (-31.5% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects cash flow from operations of $687.5M, free cash flow estimate $231.7M.
  • Over the last 2 years, SLB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.
