Honeywell Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2021 11:59 AM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)HONBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Honeywell (NYSE:HON) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.80 (-18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.08B (-4.5% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects organic decline of 5.3%.
- Over the last 2 years, HON has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.