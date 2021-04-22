American Express Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Apr. 22, 2021 12:02 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)AXPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 23rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (-18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.21B (-10.7% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects provision for credit losses of $463.9M.
  • Over the last 2 years, AXP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.