American Express Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 22, 2021 12:02 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)AXPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (-18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.21B (-10.7% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects provision for credit losses of $463.9M.
- Over the last 2 years, AXP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.