Schwab is looking 'closely and cautiously' at cryptocurrency capabilities
Apr. 22, 2021 12:04 PM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)SCHWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Charles Schwab (SCHW +1.0%) is looking "very closely and cautiously" at the crypto market, executives said on the firm's Spring Investor Update call.
- Management wants to see more regulatory clarity before offering any cryptocurrency capabilities, they said.
- With greater regulatory clarity, the company would consider offering capabilities in the crypto space and would be "highly competitive, disruptive, and client-oriented."
- There are some ways to invest in crypto through a derivative basis through Schwab, and its management is "keeping our eyes closely on whether there will be investment-oriented products, whether in ETFs or others."
- Earlier in the call, COO Joe Martinetto spoke about increased costs for the TD Ameritrade acquisition but also bigger synergies.