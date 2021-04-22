Schwab is looking 'closely and cautiously' at cryptocurrency capabilities

  • Charles Schwab (SCHW +1.0%) is looking "very closely and cautiously" at the crypto market, executives said on the firm's Spring Investor Update call.
  • Management wants to see more regulatory clarity before offering any cryptocurrency capabilities, they said.
  • With greater regulatory clarity, the company would consider offering capabilities in the crypto space and would be "highly competitive, disruptive, and client-oriented."
  • There are some ways to invest in crypto through a derivative basis through Schwab, and its management is "keeping our eyes closely on whether there will be investment-oriented products, whether in ETFs or others."
  • Earlier in the call, COO Joe Martinetto spoke about increased costs for the TD Ameritrade acquisition but also bigger synergies.
