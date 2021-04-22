Nielsen expands streaming ratings offering with more platform, audience data

Apr. 22, 2021
  • Nielsen Holdings (NLSN +0.3%) is marking a harder pivot toward the streaming world with the launch of Streaming Video Ratings, offering viewership by platform and advanced audience demographics alongside traditional linear TV ratings.
  • The ratings company estimates that among homes that can stream, share of streaming has jumped to 25% from 18% in just a year's time.
  • Nielsen's original subscription video on demand content ratings looked to measure specific streaming content, but the new offering is made to offer insight on specific platforms (ad-supported or otherwise) during more custom time periods; devices streaming to the TV, including Apple TV (AAPL +0.4%), Roku (ROKU +0.7%), consoles from Xbox (MSFT +0.1%) and PlayStation (SONY +1.3%) and smart TVs; and more detailed demographic and behavioral info.
  • Among initial insights from the new offering: Netflix (NFLX -1.2%) now accounts for about 7% of total time to the television.
  • The company also estimates a third of streaming-capable homes access 3-4 SVOD services per month - but nearly half of the homes also use an ad-supported VOD service. And linear streaming (such as through virtual MVPD apps) has become a popular and viable option.
