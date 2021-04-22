Indian cryptocurrency startup gets $500M valuation from Tiger Global-led funding

Apr. 22, 2021 12:49 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Coinswitch Kuber, an India-based startup that lets users invest in cryptocurrencies, raised $25M in a new financing round, giving the three-year-old firm a valuation of over $500M, TechCrunch reports.
  • Tiger Global financed the entire Series B funding round, which comes just three months after Coinswitch Kuber's $15M Series A round from Ribbit Capital, Sequoia Capital India, and Kunal Shah.
  • The startup is seeking to expand in India, the world's second-largest internet market, as the future of private crypto remains in doubt as the Indian government may propose a ban on mining, trading and holding cryptocurrency.
