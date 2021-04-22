AnaptysBio is trading higher after FDA approval for Jemperli in endometrial cancer (updated)
Apr. 22, 2021 1:20 PM ETAnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB), GSKANAB, GSKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The FDA has approved Jemperli (dostarlimab) for the treatment of adults with recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer in a second-line setting, according to the regulator’s website.
- AnaptysBio (ANAB +2.6%) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -1.4%) have a collaboration agreement for commercialization of dostarlimab.
The approval for Jemperli was granted to GlaxoSmithKline under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval pathway, the agency said issuing a statement.
- According to the details on the label, the treatment is approved for adults with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer, as confirmed by an FDA-approved test, that has progressed on or following prior treatment with the platinum-containing regimen.’
- In October, AnaptysBio and GlaxoSmithKline announced an amendment to their collaboration agreement for dostarlimab, a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1)–blocking antibody.
- In March, Truist analyst upgraded AnaptysBio to buy from hold citing the recent selloff.