MarketAxess stock slides after Q1 earnings miss, expense guidance rises

  • MarketAxess Holdings stock (NASDAQ:MKTX) drops 5.0% after Q1 earnings fall a hair short of consensus and the company boosts its expense guidance for the year.
  • MKTX lifts 2021 expense guidance to $370.0M-$386.0M, up from its previous range of $362.0M-$382.0M. The updated include the impact of the MuniBrokers LLC acquisition, which closed on April 9, 2021.
  • Q1 EPS of $2.11 falls short of the $2.14 consensus estimate; increased from $1.91 in Q4 2020 and $1.96 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 revenue of $195.5M beats the average analyst estimate of $193.0M and compares with $171.3M in the prior quarter and $169.0M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Commission revenue for the quarter increased 12.7% Y/Y to $175.8M.
  • Total credit trading volume rose to 754.5M in Q1 2021 vs. 639.6M in Q4 2020 and 659.7M in Q1 2020; rates trading volume increased to 1.12B vs. 826.3M in Q4 and fell from 1.44B in Q1 2020.
  • Transaction fees per million fell to $191.20 for total credit from $194.94 in Q4 2020; however, they rose from $187.31 in the year-ago quarter.
  • In Q1 2021, rates transaction fees per million were $3.70 vs. $3.95 in Q4 2020 and $3.87 in Q1 2020.
  • Previously (April 22): MarketAxess EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.