MarketAxess stock slides after Q1 earnings miss, expense guidance rises
Apr. 22, 2021 2:13 PM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)
- MarketAxess Holdings stock (NASDAQ:MKTX) drops 5.0% after Q1 earnings fall a hair short of consensus and the company boosts its expense guidance for the year.
- MKTX lifts 2021 expense guidance to $370.0M-$386.0M, up from its previous range of $362.0M-$382.0M. The updated include the impact of the MuniBrokers LLC acquisition, which closed on April 9, 2021.
- Q1 EPS of $2.11 falls short of the $2.14 consensus estimate; increased from $1.91 in Q4 2020 and $1.96 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 revenue of $195.5M beats the average analyst estimate of $193.0M and compares with $171.3M in the prior quarter and $169.0M in the year-ago quarter.
- Commission revenue for the quarter increased 12.7% Y/Y to $175.8M.
- Total credit trading volume rose to 754.5M in Q1 2021 vs. 639.6M in Q4 2020 and 659.7M in Q1 2020; rates trading volume increased to 1.12B vs. 826.3M in Q4 and fell from 1.44B in Q1 2020.
- Transaction fees per million fell to $191.20 for total credit from $194.94 in Q4 2020; however, they rose from $187.31 in the year-ago quarter.
- In Q1 2021, rates transaction fees per million were $3.70 vs. $3.95 in Q4 2020 and $3.87 in Q1 2020.
