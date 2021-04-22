Netgear dips 4.3% as guidance concerns darken positive growth picture

  • Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is 4.3% lower after its Q1 earnings yesterday, where the company beat expectations but guided to the light side for the current quarter.
  • And that guidance has "puzzled" Raymond James, which is still positive on the stock but trimmed its price target, to $48 from $50 (shares are currently at $36.20, and Raymond James' target implies 33% upside).
  • Even with results that showed upside and healthy demand, the guidance implies "increased promotional activity despite demand still exceeding supply at present, and this bears monitoring," the firm says.
  • Cowen also shaved its price target - by a dollar, to $45 from $46 - and says those supply constraints are putting a limit on near-term upside despite a Wi-Fi 6 upgrade cycle that's "meaningfully ramping."
  • That cycle should bring revenue growth in the long-term, alongside what looks like a recovery among small/mid-sized businesses, the firm says.
