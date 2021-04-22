BetMGM potential prompts higher price target on MGM Resorts from Union Gaming
Apr. 22, 2021 2:19 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)MGMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- MGM Resorts (MGM -0.8%) lands a higher price target from Union Gaming as the BetMGM investor event continues to impress analysts looking at the iGaming and sports betting potential for the casino operator.
- Analyst John DeCree: "The company has compiled all of the pieces of the puzzle, including a veteran management team, a multi-dimensional customer acquisition funnel, scalable proprietary technology, vast market access, and a global brand to throw it all behind. The message from yesterday’s investor presentation can be best summed up in the Michigan case study, where BetMGM emerged as the market leader in both sports betting and iGaming by leveraging an existing retail presence and M life database via MGM Grand Detroit, affiliations with local professional sports teams, air support from key media partnerships like Yahoo Sports, and a Day 1 launch with Entain's scalable, proprietary tech stack."
- The firm pushes its price target on MGM up to $52 from $45 (27% upside potential).
- Read through some of the highlights of the BetMGM event.