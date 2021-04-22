UiPath rallies for second day following IPO to gain some 35% in two sessions (update)
- Unicorn stock UiPath (NYSE:PATH) extended its rally to a second day Thursday following the company’s strong initial public offering, rising nearly 16% intraday.
- PATH soared to as high as $80 a share Thursday, up 15.9% from Wednesday's close and 42.9% from the IPO's $56-a-share pricing, which was already above the offering’s expected range.
- Although UiPath later pulled back some, it nonetheless closed Thursday's session at $75.50, up 9.4% for the day and 34.8% from its IPO price.
- PATH had already jumped 23.2% to close at $69 on Wednesday, its first trading day.
- UiPath has been rallying even though the company continues to lose money, although its revenues are growing rapidly and its red ink is shrinking.
- The company wrote in its S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that revenues shot up to $607.6M in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2021, up 80.7% from $336.2M a year earlier.
- That helped narrow the company’s net loss to $92.4M in the latest fiscal year, down 82.2% from the $519.9M that PATH lost a year earlier:
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently analyzed PATH and wrote that while the stock “isn’t cheap when compared to public comparable Blue Prism Group (OTCPK:BPRMF) … the IPO is worth considering.”