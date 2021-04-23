American Express Q1 earnings beat, sees consumer travel recovering
Apr. 23, 2021 7:30 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)AXPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) CEO Stephen Squeri says the company is seeing "an uptick across all categories of travel and entertainment spending in the U.S. in recent weeks, increasing our confidence that domestic consumer travel will continue to recover."
- Reaffirms prior guidance of achieving original 2020 outlook in 2022. Sees 2021 EPS of ~$6.00-$7.50; compares with consensus estimate of $6.63.
- Q1 EPS of $2.74 vs. $1.62 consensus; compares with $1.76 in Q4 2020 and 41 cents in Q1 2020.
- Q1 consolidated total revenue net of interest expense was $9.06B vs. consensus of $9.21B; compares with $9.35B in Q4 2020 and $10.3B in the year-ago quarter.
- AXP falls 1.0% in premarket trading.
- Provisions for credit losses resulted in a $675M benefit; compares with benefit of $111M in Q4 and cost of $2.62B a year earlier.
- Q1 net write-off rate (principal, interest and fees) of 1.7% fell from 2.4% in Q4 and 3.0% in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 net card fees of $1.3B increased from $1.2B in Q4 2020 and $1.1B in Q1 2020.
- Q1 billed business growth fell 9% Y/Y, with travel and entertainment segment down 50% Y/Y and goods & services spending up 6%.
- Global Consumer Service Group pretax income of $2.12B vs. $1.45B in Q4 and $231M in Q1 2020.
- Global Commercial Services pretax income of $665M vs. $667M in Q4 and $19M in Q1 2020.
- Global Merchant and Network Services pretax income of $414M vs. $283M in Q4 and $551M in Q1 2020.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
