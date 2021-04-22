Agriculture ETFs climb higher into the close
- Heading into the market close on Thursday, and investors see all three major averages trading to the downside. However, agriculture-based ETFs, ETNs, and funds are some of the day's leading performers.
- U.S. corn, soybeans, and wheat futures have all touched multi-year highs surging to the topside. Soybeans and corn are at their highest levels since July of 2013, and wheat is trading at its highest level since May of 2014.
- Worries about tightening grain supplies have sparked short-coverings and demand buying. Per Reuters, Arlan Suderman, StoneX Chief Commodities Economist, wrote in a client note, "These markets are largely over-bought and past due for a correction, but nobody wants to step in front of this train until the momentum turns."
- In another note, Commerzbank stated: "This rally is because corn is in short supply and is likely to remain so in 2021/22."
- Below is a handful of agriculture-based ETF, ETN, and funds, along with their performance on the day.
- Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT):+4.80%.
- Teucrium Corn ETF (NYSEARCA:CORN): +3.92%.
- Agriculture Total Return Sub-Index ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA):+3.09%.
- Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS):+3.07%.
- Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB):+1.84%.
- Invesco D.B. Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:DBA):+1.24%.
- The major averages have recently turned into the red after headlines that President Biden plans on raising the capital gains tax.