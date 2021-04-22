CFRA downgrades TCF Financial to Hold as merger upside already priced in
Apr. 22, 2021 3:56 PM ETTCF Financial Corporation (TCF), HBANTCF, HBANBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- CFRA analyst Pauline Bell downgrades TCF Financial (TCF -6.2%) to Hold from Buy on her view that the upside from its pending merger with Huntington Bancshares (HBAN -6.0%) is already priced in.
- TCF shares have risen ~25% against the unaffected share price of $34.78, the closing price on Dec. 11, 2020, before news of the merger came out.
- With an an exchange ratio of 3.0028 HBAN shares per each TCF share, the deal currently values TCF at ~$43.60 per share based on HBAN's recent price of $14.52. TCF shares recently traded at $43.31.
- Quant rating on TCF is Bearish, assigning poor ratings to value, growth, profitability and earnings revisions.